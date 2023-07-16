Road safety: PWD plans rumble strips, signboards & dividers at traffic black spots in Lucknow

LUCKNOW The Public Works Department (PWD) has decided to put rumble strips, signboards, and construct dividers with a budget of ₹5 crore at 23 traffic black spots in the city.

Identifying black spots at the local level, state level, and national level is an important exercise to reduce fatalities in accidents. (Representational photo)

A traffic black spot is an accident-prone spot. Between 2016 and 2018, the Union ministry of road, transport, and highways has identified 5,803 black spots. Identifying black spots at the local level, state level, and national level is an important exercise to reduce fatalities in accidents.

According to PWD officials, these black spots were identified by a team of experts from the traffic department, Lucknow Municipal Corporation, and the PWD. The black spots have been identified at -- IT crossing, Parivartan chowk, Bus stop trisection CMS school Kanausi, 1090 crossing, EcoGarden, Sarpotganj, Patrakarpuram, Matiari crossing, Behta, IIM crossing, Dubagga crossing, Avadh crossing, Alambagh Crossing, Bara Birwa crossing, Chandrika Devi Temple crossing, Vijay Nagar crossing, Piccadilly crossing, and Mawwaiyya, among others.

Signboards and rumble strips to control the speed of vehicles CCTVs to monitor the movement of these vehicles will be ensured at these black spots. Executive engineer PWD Manish Varma said, “Traffic at all these 23 black spots would be regulated in a better way to avoid accidents. PWD will do whatever is required to minimise accidents.”

According to the report “Road Safety – Engineering Interventions & Black Spot Rectification” by Ravi Prasad, the chief engineer (road safety), Union ministry of road transport & highways, road safety is the result of effective measures and their integration in the areas of road engineering, vehicle engineering, enforcement of laws, education of road users (both motorists and pedestrians), and availability of emergency services.

“However, as the first step, we are trying to put enhance road user education by putting up sign boards and making rumble strips. We are trying to create awareness among the road users to use the road infrastructure appropriately,” said Manish Varma

He added, “Enforcement through CCTV cameras should provide enough deterrence against the irresponsible use of road infrastructure and negligent use of the road to careless users who drive in a rash away. The effort is to enhance road infrastructure and roadside environment to guide the users into desirable paths, and should prevent undesirable movements.”