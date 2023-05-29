Raj Bhawan cancels judicial probe set up against former AKTU V-C

LUCKNOW Raj Bhawan has cancelled the judicial probe ordered against former vice-chancellor of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) and present vice-chancellor of Chhatrapati Shahuji Maharaj University, Kanpur, Professor Vinay Kumar Pathak.

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (Representational pic)

According to Pankaj L Jani, OSD to Governor, former AKTU VC Professor PK Mishra had constituted a three-member inquiry committee against Pathak under the chairmanship of Justice Pramod Kumar Srivastava, a retired high court judge on February 1 against Prof Pathak.

Later, in a letter dated April 28, Prof Pathak had requested governor Anandiben Patel to end the investigation proceedings of the inquiry committee constituted against him in view of “irregularities”.

Citing the Uttar Pradesh Technical University rules of 2000, the Raj Bhavan said that there is no provision for the Vice Chancellor to conduct any inquiry against his former officer. The inquiry against the V-C can only be done from the level of Chancellor. However, in this case former VC of AKTU, Prof PK Mishra himself constituted a judicial inquiry committee against Professor Pathak.

On this ground, Raj Bhavan, in view of the university rules, has ordered to end the investigation set up by the then VC prof Mishra against Prof Pathak, according to a letter issued by PL Jani, OSD to the governor.

Notably, governor Anandiben Patel in February had removed Prof PK Mishra after he was found guilty of various irregularities in AKTU and a probe panel was formed to look into the charges. Within a few days of his removal, Prof Mishra tendered his resignation to the governor.

