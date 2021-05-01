Lucknow records 3,125 fresh Covid-19 cases, 34 more deaths

The daily case count in the state capital dropped below 3,500 on Saturday with 3,125 fresh Covid-19 cases reported in the past 24 hours during which there were 34 more deaths, including that of a senior official of the National Health Mission.

Lucknow’s death toll has reached 1,834 since the start of the pandemic in March last year. As many as 6189 patients recovered during the day.

On April 9, there were over 2,900 fresh cases here and the number of daily new cases had gone past 4,000 the next day.

“Lucknow has reported a total of 2,07,909 Covid cases till now, of which 1,65,003 have recovered and the recovery rate is 79.36%,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, Association of International Surgeons.

Medicine traders seek assurance of medical care

Medicine traders have written a letter to the district administration for help. They said they won’t be able to carry out the sale of medicine for long without assurance of medical care.

Office bearers of the Lucknow Chemist Association (LCA), a body of wholesale and retail chemists in the city, demanded that the district administration ensure beds were available for medicine traders if they got infected with Covid-19 and needed hospitalisation.

The association said traders were getting infected and deaths were being reported from among them and their family members.

Harish Shah, president of LCA, wrote a letter to the district magistrate on the issue. A spokesperson Mayank Rastogi said medicine traders were at risk but they were not considered corona warriors.

“Almost every day, news about death from among the traders or their family members is coming. That is the reason why we shall not be able to work for long without the support of the administration,” said Suresh Kumar of the association.

New oxygen plant

An oxygen generating plant with the capacity 125 cylinders per day started at the Vivekananda Polyclinic that runs a 93-bed Covid facility. The hospital already had an oxygen plant with a capacity of 175 cylinders per day. The total capacity has now become 300 cylinders per day.

