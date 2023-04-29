JEE MAIN RESULT 2023: Several students make the cut in Lucknow; eye Advanced exam now

LUCKNOW Several city-based students rejoiced as the results of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main were announced on Saturday. One of the city lads, Jaskaran Singh, achieved All India Rank (AIR) 611 with a 99.954 percentile. Another Lucknow girl, Aryashi Tripathi, received AIR 1,072 with a score of 99.916 percentile while Ishan Kumar received AIR 1,493 with a score of 99.880 percentile.

Students celebrating their success in JEE Main Result at FITJEE centre in Lucknow (Deepak Gupta)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I’m extremely delighted with the score but this is just the first step. I still have to clear JEE Advanced, which will be held in June. I have started preparing for it from today itself,” said Jaskaran Singh. “Around 4-5 hours of consistent target-based study, love for Mathematics helped him score 99.954 percentile,” said his mother Gurveen, a homemaker. Apart from studies, Jaskaran, a student of City Montessori School, Gomti Nagar Extension, loves to play chess and listen to music in his free time.

Similarly, Para resident Ishaan Kumar has started focussing on Maths for the Advanced exam. Talking about his future goals, Kumar said, “I want to do BE in CS from IIT. Subsequently, I want to become a programmer in the gaming industry.” Ishan’s father Vijay Umar is a professor while his mother Vinita Sachan is a doctor.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Another IIT aspirant Videh Jha, who bagged AIR 1,884 with 99.846 percentile, said, “There are no study hours as such. Decide topics and complete them no matter how long it takes.” A student of CMS Gomti Nagar Extension, Jha feels his stronghold subjects like Physics and Chemistry helped him score better. He likes to play table and lawn tennis during his free hours. His father works with Tata Motors while his mother is a homemaker. Now, Videh is expecting above 95% marks in his 12th board results, which are yet to be out.

27 CMS students bring laurels with 99 percentile

As many as 27 CMS students secured more than 99 percentile marks while 125 students got above 90 percentile. A total of 245 students qualified in the JEE Mains Examination this time, said Hari Om Sharma, chief Public relations officer of the school.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Those students who secured above 99 percentile marks include Jaskaran Singh (99.95 percentile), Revan Channa (99.92 percentile), Aryashi Tripathi (99.91 percentile), and Ishan Kumar (99.88 percentile), among others,” said Sharma.

Resonance students and faculty celebrated success, dance to dhol beats

Students and faculty members of Resonance Coaching in Lucknow celebrated the success of 12 students, who secured 99 percentile or above by dancing to the beats of dhol. A student of the institute, Prajjawal Yadav, secured 99.94. He is followed by Priyanka Arora (99.73), Vinayak Tripathi (99.69), Amey Dikshit (98.63), Amay Vikram Singh (99.50), Abhinandan Chandra (99.46), Sahas Sanghal (99.25), Rudraksha Shukla (99.23), Kushagra Srivastava (99.23), Ayushman Yadav (99.21), Mayank Mishra (99.02), and Abhay Kumar Srivastava (99.02).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

An engineer with a medical background!

Daughter to a doctor couple, several relatives assumed Aryashi Tripathi would also pick the medical field. It surely would have been a relatively easier choice given her medical family background. “But I chose engineering as medicals seemed monotonous to me as my parents are doctors,” said Aryashi, a student of CMS Gomti Nagar-1.

And to her parent’s elation, the road less taken led her to the right path. She bagged an All India Rank of 1,072 by scoring 99.954 percentile in JEE Main. “One should have a strong hold over Physics and Chemistry. Accuracy is a necessity. Following NCERT for Chemistry helped me get good marks. Besides, one needs to be away from distractions like social media,” said Aryashi

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Her father Anand Tripathi is a general physician while mother Priti Tripathi is a gynaecologist. Aryashi loves calligraphy and is also into sports and has won several medals in swimming competitions at school. She scored 98.4% in her 10th boards and is expecting a good score in Class 12th as well. “I would like to pursue space science in the future. If I clear Advance, I would like to get into IIT and other similar top institutes,” said Aryashi.