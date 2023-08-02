Lucknow to have a rainy weekend; intense rain spell likely in Bundelkhand: Met

LUCKNOW City residents must brace for rainy days all throughout the ongoing week. According to the meteorological department, the state capital is expected to receive light rainfall in the next 48 hours. Subsequently, the city could witness moderate-to-heavy rainfall over the weekend, as per the Met projection. The city could witness moderate-to-heavy rainfall over the weekend. (HT File)

Apart from Lucknow, light rain spells are also likely in the Terai belt of U.P. while intense rainfall is anticipated in the Bundelkhand region, said a meteorological department official.

“Lucknowites and people in the Terai region may experience light rains. On the other hand, Banda and nearby districts may witness heavy rainfall,” said Mohd Danish, senior scientist at meteorological department in Lucknow. He added that the Bundelkhand region is very likely to experience heavy rainfall over the next 48 hours.

In Lucknow, the maximum relative humidity was recorded at 96% while the minimum relative humidity at 79%. “The rain spells may give some relief from humidity but it shall be temporary,” he said.

Doctors have urged people to take precaution against high humidity levels. “Since body sweats excessively on days with high humidity, adequate liquid intake should be ensured -- particularly between 10 am and 4 pm -- to replace the loss caused due to sweating,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general association of international doctors.

During the day, Lucknow recorded 27.2 mm rainfall where a major portion of it was recorded in the morning hours. The day’s temperature was recorded at maximum 31.6 degrees Celsius and minimum 25.2 degrees Celsius. The met department said in the next 24 hours, the forecast is -- generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rainfall. Maximum and minimum temperature is very likely to be 33 degrees Celsius and 24 degrees Celsius.

Cautioning state residents, the department has said that thunderstorm accompanied by lightning is very likely at isolated places over the state. Heavy rain is very likely at isolated places in West U.P. and heavy-to-very heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places in East U.P. Meanwhile, gusty wind (40-50 kmph) is very likely at isolated places in the eastern part of the state.

