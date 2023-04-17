Lucknow records highest number of car & motorbike registrations in U.P.

LUCKNOW The latest transport department report has revealed that Lucknow recorded the highest number of registrations of new cars and motorcycles in Uttar Pradesh during the financial year ending March 31, 2023. The report further shows that around half-a-dozen western U.P. districts logged the highest increase in the registration of new cars and motorcycles in the state during the period.

The report also shows a negative growth in two-wheeler and four-wheeler segments in more than two dozen districts. (Representational photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The impressive growth in the western U.P. districts -- including Gautam Buddha Nagar and Ghaziabad -- has improved the state’s average growth. However, the rise in registrations this time was lower than the previous year in which the automobile registration grew over the 2020-2021 that witnessed a minus growth due to the pandemic,” said a senior transport official.

According to the report, the highest number of two-wheelers, that is, 1,14,539, were registered in Lucknow district during 2022-23, followed by 68,748 in Agra, 62,777 in Varanasi, and 62,459 in Ghaziabad. Lucknow also topped the registration of new cars in the year as 55,729 new four-wheelers were registered in the district, followed by 40,954 in Gautam Buddha Nagar, 30,824 in Ghaziabad. Kanpur City was a distant fourth with 18,409 new car registrations.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

More than 22.22 lakh new two wheelers and more than 3.5 lakh cars were registered in 2022-23 in the state, taking the total number of on-road two-wheelers and four-wheelers in the state as on March 31, 2023 to 3.37 crore and 40.40 lakh respectively. The two-wheeler and four-wheeler registration rise was 14.6% and 17.11% in 2021-22

The report also shows a negative growth in two-wheeler and four-wheeler segments in more than two dozen districts. The biggest slump was reported in districts like Sitapur, Lakhimpur Kheri, Hardoi, Hamirpur, and Kanpur Dehat where the negative growth was in two digits. However, with a significant rise in both the segments, around half-a-dozen districts in western U.P. appear to have made up for the deficit in other districts, thereby improving the overall picture.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The new registration of cars and motorcycles in the Gautam Buddha Nagar districts grew at 47.32% and 38.14% respectively, the highest in the state. Ghaziabad also logged a growth of 42% in four-wheelers and 32.47% in two-wheelers, followed by 33.4% in four-wheelers and 22.51% in two-wheelers in Meerut, 35.85% in four-wheelers and 17% in two-wheelers in Hapur, 29.3% in four-wheelers and 11.82% in two-wheelers in Bulandshahr, and 22.68% in cars and 18.92% in motorcycles in Baghpat.

Some smaller districts -- like Kasganj, Etah, and Firozabad -- were found to have registered far better growth in car registration than the two-wheelers registration. “Two trends are evident this year. The growth in four-wheeler registration is more than that of two-wheelers, and also the growth is generally more in the western part of the state, which is a more prosperous region,” said the official.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON