Lucknow woman accuses three Basti doctors of gangrape, FIR lodged

Police have registered a case of gang rape against three doctors of a hospital in Basti, an official said on Thursday.

As per the reports, a Lucknow woman approached the SSP of Basti district and handed over her complaint against three doctors posted at a hospital in Basti. She alleged that they gangraped her after one of them befriended her through a social media website around seven weeks ago.

The Basti police have registered an FIR under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 376-D for gang rape, 504 for insulting and 506 for criminal intimidation at Sadar police station on Tuesday, said police. A case was lodged against the accused on Wednesday night by the Kotwali police station in charge and the investigation was initiated on Thursday, they said.

Circle officer (CO), City, Alok Prasad confirmed on Thursday that the FIR has been registered against two doctors posted at Kaili Hospital in Basti and their doctor friend in this connection to the complaint provided by the woman. He said the police are further investigating the matter and the medical examination of the woman as well as the process of recording her statement under CrPC section 164 before the judicial magistrate is under process.

The CO said so far, no arrests have been made in the matter and it will be done as per the findings of the investigation.

As per the woman’s complaint, one Dr Siddharth working with Kaili hospital befriended her on the social media website and she visited Basti to meet him on August 10 after developing faith through continuous chat. She alleged that the doctor took her to a room in the hostel of Kaili hospital and forcibly made sexual relations. She alleged that the doctor then called up his two other doctor friends, one Dr Kamlesh working in the same hospital and the other Dr Gautam working at TB hospital in Basti, and they also raped her.

The woman appeared before the Basti superintendent of police (SP) Ashish Srivastava on August 26 following which an enquiry was ordered and subsequently the FIR was registered in the matter.