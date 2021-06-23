Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Lucknowites can get Dussehri mangoes at their doorstep via CISH’s app

LUCKNOW Mango lovers in Lucknow can now get their favourite Dussehri variety of the fruit from Malihabad at their doorstep via Mango Baba — a mobile application developed by the Central Institute of Subtropical Horticulture (CISH)
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUN 23, 2021 08:32 PM IST
The mobile app is a digital platform that connects pandemic-hit mango growers to the buyers and at the same time helps them market their products directly. Apart from facilitating home delivery of mangoes, the app also deals in mango byproducts and plants.

CISH officials said the institute began working on the mobile application last year in collaboration of two young entrepreneurs —Yadvendra Singh and Ashish Yadav. “The idea was to market these mangoes and facilitate home delivery in times of pandemic. The mobile application is ready now,” said Shailendra Rajan, director, CISH.

“Once downloaded, the user has to log in to the mobile application using phone number. Once logged in, the user can place the order. The order would be passed on to the other mango growers on the app and the demand is fulfilled,” said Rajan. He said all standard grading and packaging procedures are carried out under the supervision of the institute’s scientists and mangoes are delivered under hygienic conditions.

