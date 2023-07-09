Crop Weather Watch Group Guidelines: Farmers asked to grow veggies inside nursery; leverage waterlogging

LUCKNOW The Crop Weather Watch Group of the state council of agricultural research released a set of guidelines on how farmers should manage their crop yield and animal rearing farms adequately in this changing weather.

The UPCAR crop weather watch group also said that vegetables should be grown inside nurseries. (Representative photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Given the Met Department’s prediction that over the next few weeks the monsoon will persist with light-to-moderate showers across most cities, rice farmers have been advised to complete planting their seedlings as soon as possible, and to replant seedlings where the crop has died so that the yield turnover does not get affected.

Arhar, groundnuts and sesame ought to be given first priority when it comes to plantation in this weather. The farmers have also been advised to construct at least foot long boundaries around their land so that the accumulated water does not flow out and the waterlogging can be taken advantage of.

The UPCAR crop weather watch group also said that vegetables like brinjal, chilli and cauliflower should be grown inside nurseries rather than in open fields during the monsoon season.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Separately, animal husbandry farmers have been directed to ensure that their cattle are vaccinated against the lumpy skin disease (LSD) from any veterinarian in the region, by taking advantage of the vaccination program being run by the state government. Cattle, i.e cows, buffaloes, goats, sheep, etc. should also be vaccinated against Gal-Ghotu disease (haemorrhagic septicaemia), blackleg and enterotoxaemia.

Lastly, for fish farmers, the UPCAR has directed that they sprinkle their fish seeds soon, and prepare themselves with the chemicals and purifiers required to increase the oxygen level in ponds, so that the fish do not die in contaminated water.