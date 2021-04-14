Home / Cities / Others / Lucknow’s daily Covid tally breaches 5K mark
LUCKNOW Lucknow’s single-day Covid count breached the 5,000-mark on Tuesday as 5,382 fresh cases surfaced and 18 people lost their battle against Covid in the last 24 hours, taking fatality count to 1,371
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON APR 14, 2021 12:36 AM IST
The state capital’s active case count stood at 27,385. As many as 1,086 patients recovered from Covid on Tuesday and so far 87,929 people had defeated the virus in Lucknow, as per data from the health department.

Eleven doctors and three staff of Shyama Prasad Mukherji Hospital tested Covid positive.

Rajya Sabh MP Sanjay Seth, principal secretary (urban development) Rajnish Dubey and additional district magistrate Vishwa Bhushan Mishra were also among those who tested positive.

Meanwhile, the LMC created 11,645 containment zones in the city. Municipal commissioner Ajay Dwivedi said only houses with single Covid case were sealed only those areas are barricaded where more than one case was reported.

