Lucknow’s KGMU and Balrampur Hosp to function as dedicated Covid facilities

LUCKNOW The King George’s Medical University (KGMU) and Balrampur Hospital will be converted into dedicated Covid facilities, the state government decided on Thursday.

After the government order, the medical university will function as a Covid facility from Monday (April 19), said KGMU officials.

“A decision on running emergency services in departments such as trauma, cardiology and gynaecology will be taken by the state government,” they stated in a press statement.

The gynaecology and cardiology departments are in separate buildings on one side of the road, along with the psychiatry and geriatric mental health department while the remaining departments are on the main campus, on the other side of the road.

“Beds will be increased at KGMU and Balrampur hospital in a phased manner,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical health.

The state government aims to collectively add about 2,500 beds at KGMU and Balrampur hospital. Preparations in this regard have already begun on the KGMU campus.

“The plan is on and it will be implemented shortly,” said vice-chancellor Lt Gen Bipin Puri, when asked about the implementation of the decision to make KGMU a dedicated Covid facility.

The KGMU campus houses the trauma centre building, Centenary Hospital phase one and two buildings on one side and most of the wards here have adequate facilities for patients. Collectively, they can start around 1,000 beds without involving the buildings on the campus, said a senior faculty.

Balrampur Hospital will also be operational as a dedicated Covid hospital. At present, it has 215 Covid beds, including 48 ICU beds, and the number can be doubled.

Medical education minister Suresh Khanna had said that 400 Covid beds in Integral Institute and 500 in TS Mishra Medical College will also be available while Era Medical College is also being made a dedicated Covid facility.

Lucknow is reporting over 5,000 fresh Covid cases for the past three days and 35,865 patients are under treatment. The total case count has reached 1,27,295.