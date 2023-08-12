Home / Cities / Others / KGMU’s contractual employees hold blood donation drive

KGMU’s contractual employees hold blood donation drive

ByHT Correspondent
Aug 12, 2023 09:47 PM IST

A total of 50 employees donated their blood. The entire event was coordinated by Professor Tulika Chandra, the head of the Transfusion Medicine Department.

LUCKNOW The Outsourced/Contract Employee Association of King George’s Medical University organised a blood donation drive in collaboration with the Transfusion Medicine Department on Saturday. Numerous employees contributed to the cause.

King George’s Medical University (HT File)
King George’s Medical University (HT File)

Led by President Abhimanyu Yadav, Patron Pradip Gangwar, and General Secretary Sujit Kumar, the employees were motivated to participate in the blood donation effort. A total of 50 employees donated their blood. The entire event was coordinated by Professor Tulika Chandra, the head of the Transfusion Medicine Department.

“The blood donation drive was an integral part of the welcome program for our incoming Vice Chancellor, Prof Soniya Nityanand. This noble initiative ensures that no patient in need of blood or its components goes without,” said Gangwar.

Chief Medical Superintendent of KGMU, Prof SN Sankhwar, acknowledged the blood donors’ selfless act by presenting them with certificates of appreciation. The event saw active participation from Sanjay Verma, Pawan Kanaujia, Roshni Singh, Subhash Awasthy, Sandeep Yadav, and Sangeeta.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, August 12, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out