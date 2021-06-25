Lucknow’s SGPGI to start liver transplantation services after two and a half years

LUCKNOW The SGPGI is all set to start liver transplantation services again after a gap of two and a half years.

Due to Covid, organ transplants were halted at the institute for some time. The aim is to resume these services after things normalise, said Prof RK Dhiman, director, PGI.

“Organ transplant will now get a major boost in Uttar Pradesh. We have set up a State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (SOTTO) for the purpose. People can easily donate organs and get organ transplant after contacting the hospital administration. They will also be able to donate organs of brain-dead patients,” he added.

Despite having the best of faculty and facilities, the PGI has a dismal record when it comes to liver transplant. The last such procedure was done on January 24, 2019. The transplant was of a nine-year-old boy Suhail, a resident of Bahraich, who didn’t survive. In all, 16 out of 19 patients who went to the PGI for liver transplant didn’t survive.

However, things changed when Professor RK Dhiman joined the institute as director. A hepatologist, Dr Dhiman is known for his role in starting liver transplant at PGI Chandigarh. And he did exactly the same in Lucknow.

He formulated a plan to start liver transplant at the institute. He made a team of surgeons and sent them for training to the ILBS. Four surgeons, one hepatologist, a radiologist, two anaesthesia experts and a pathologist completed training at the ILBS.

He said, “Lucknowites have to travel to Delhi or other places for getting a liver transplant. But soon, Sanjay Gandhi Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) will start liver transplantation services.”