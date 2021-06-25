Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Lucknow’s SGPGI to start liver transplantation services after two and a half years
others

Lucknow’s SGPGI to start liver transplantation services after two and a half years

LUCKNOW The SGPGI is all set to start liver transplantation services again after a gap of two and a half years
By Anupam Srivastava
PUBLISHED ON JUN 25, 2021 11:42 PM IST
HT Image

LUCKNOW The SGPGI is all set to start liver transplantation services again after a gap of two and a half years.

Due to Covid, organ transplants were halted at the institute for some time. The aim is to resume these services after things normalise, said Prof RK Dhiman, director, PGI.

“Organ transplant will now get a major boost in Uttar Pradesh. We have set up a State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (SOTTO) for the purpose. People can easily donate organs and get organ transplant after contacting the hospital administration. They will also be able to donate organs of brain-dead patients,” he added.

Despite having the best of faculty and facilities, the PGI has a dismal record when it comes to liver transplant. The last such procedure was done on January 24, 2019. The transplant was of a nine-year-old boy Suhail, a resident of Bahraich, who didn’t survive. In all, 16 out of 19 patients who went to the PGI for liver transplant didn’t survive.

However, things changed when Professor RK Dhiman joined the institute as director. A hepatologist, Dr Dhiman is known for his role in starting liver transplant at PGI Chandigarh. And he did exactly the same in Lucknow.

He formulated a plan to start liver transplant at the institute. He made a team of surgeons and sent them for training to the ILBS. Four surgeons, one hepatologist, a radiologist, two anaesthesia experts and a pathologist completed training at the ILBS.

He said, “Lucknowites have to travel to Delhi or other places for getting a liver transplant. But soon, Sanjay Gandhi Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) will start liver transplantation services.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Dog hilariously shows what Friday feels are all about. Video is funny and cute

Kind man clears tree that fell on neighbour’s property, video wows people

Bride tricks groom while eating golgappas at wedding. Watch hilarious video

Swiggy’s ‘you can't make everyone happy’ tweet gets wonderful replies
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
PM Narendra Modi
Reliance AGM
Ray review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP