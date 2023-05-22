Two Lucknow women honoured at U’khand golf tournament

LUCKNOW For the thrid straight time, 40-year-old Srishti Dhawan, a provincial civil services (PCS) officer serving in Lucknow, won the Governors’ Cup Golf Tournament (GCGT) of Uttarakhand held at Nainital. Another city resident, Prem Lata Gulati, was also honoured at the event. Prem Lata Gulati accepting a prize of honour at the Governors’ Cup Colf Tournament 2023 (Uttarakhand). (HT Photo)

Hailing from a family of golfers, Dhawan said, “I started playing golf when I was in Class 8th. My mother introduced me to the sport.” Dhawan’s husband and her mother also participate in competitive and friendly gold matches. She has started teaching the sport to her four-year-old daughter as well.

“Lucknow has a sizable number of golfers but we do not have a lot of women in the sport. Women do play but very often they drop out. They do not pursue the sport professionally,” she said. According to Dhawan, premeditation and physical fitness are the two main skills required in golf.

“One needs to walk very long distances, and estimate distances well enough to swing the club and hit the ball,” she said. Dhawan has played at the state and national levels as well. She added that a lot of people, particularly women, do not join the sport because the access to it is not easy. “Unlike other sports, you need specific equipment and kits to play and practice golf. Besides, cities have a limited number of golf courses,” added Dhawan.

Meanwhile, Prem Lata Gulati feels it a sport for intellectuals. “There are so many points you have to keep in mind while playing golf. How much to bend, how hard to swing,” she explained.

Gulati, 69-year-old, has been playing golf for the last 15 years and competing in tournaments for the last 13 years. She has won several accolades and is well-known among the golfing community in the city. She was also recognised at the GCGT tournament this year in Nainital. “This sport is great for my mental and physical health. It keep me fit and surrounded by rolling green fields,” added Gulati.

