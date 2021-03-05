Lucky draw for farmers who gave land for airport

The Yamuna Expressway industrial development authority (Yeida) and the Gautam Budh Nagar district administration will hold a draw on Saturday to allot property to farmers who gave their land for the Noida International Airport project at Jewar.

Authority officials said that 3,627 farmers were eligible for residential plots at the upcoming airport township at Jewar Bangar town area.

“To begin with we will allot plot numbers and allotment numbers via a lucky draw for 238 farmers (on Saturday),” said Balram Singh additional district magistrate Gautam Budh Nagar.

Once the allotment is done, farmers can move to their new plots and the vacated land will be handed over to the Swiss company Zurich Internation AG that had won the contract to build and operate the airport.

Yeida officer on special duty and the airport nodal officer Shailendra Bhatia and ADM Balram Singh on March 3 inspected the work at the airport township.

“The 238 farmers are from Nagla Ganeshi village,” said Bhatia.

Money sought

Yeida also sought ₹3,090 crore from the state government to start acquiring 1,365 hectares under phase 2 of the airport project -- where the airport will be expanded to five runways.

“Once we will get the approval, we will start the process to acquire land. We will also conduct the social impact assessment survey of the villages that will be affected,” said Singh.

Work on the project is likely to begin by mid-2021. Under the first phase, the airport with two runways is scheduled to become operational by 2023-2024.