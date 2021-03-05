IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Others / Lucky draw for farmers who gave land for airport
HT Image
HT Image
others

Lucky draw for farmers who gave land for airport

The Yamuna Expressway industrial development authority (Yeida) and the Gautam Budh Nagar district administration will hold a draw on Saturday to allot property to farmers who gave their land for the Noida International Airport project at Jewar
READ FULL STORY
By Vinod Rajput, Greater Noida
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 11:31 PM IST

The Yamuna Expressway industrial development authority (Yeida) and the Gautam Budh Nagar district administration will hold a draw on Saturday to allot property to farmers who gave their land for the Noida International Airport project at Jewar.

Authority officials said that 3,627 farmers were eligible for residential plots at the upcoming airport township at Jewar Bangar town area.

“To begin with we will allot plot numbers and allotment numbers via a lucky draw for 238 farmers (on Saturday),” said Balram Singh additional district magistrate Gautam Budh Nagar.

Once the allotment is done, farmers can move to their new plots and the vacated land will be handed over to the Swiss company Zurich Internation AG that had won the contract to build and operate the airport.

Yeida officer on special duty and the airport nodal officer Shailendra Bhatia and ADM Balram Singh on March 3 inspected the work at the airport township.

“The 238 farmers are from Nagla Ganeshi village,” said Bhatia.

Money sought

Yeida also sought 3,090 crore from the state government to start acquiring 1,365 hectares under phase 2 of the airport project -- where the airport will be expanded to five runways.

“Once we will get the approval, we will start the process to acquire land. We will also conduct the social impact assessment survey of the villages that will be affected,” said Singh.

Work on the project is likely to begin by mid-2021. Under the first phase, the airport with two runways is scheduled to become operational by 2023-2024.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Lucky draw for farmers who gave land for airport

By Vinod Rajput, Greater Noida
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 11:31 PM IST
The Yamuna Expressway industrial development authority (Yeida) and the Gautam Budh Nagar district administration will hold a draw on Saturday to allot property to farmers who gave their land for the Noida International Airport project at Jewar
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Fighting disinformation with facts, movies and social media

By Kainat Sarfaraz
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 11:25 PM IST
New Delhi: When student-activist Navkiran Natt, 29, joined the farmers’ agitation in November and watched it grow, she realised the need to counter misinformation on the protests
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Cardiologist all the way New Jersey has his finger on the pulse of protesters

By Kainat Sarfaraz
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 11:24 PM IST
New Delhi: When Swaiman Singh, 34, a cardiologist from New Jersey, joined the farmers’ agitation in November, he did not anticipate that the agitation would go on for 100 days, and beyond
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ludhiana woman posing as post office agent dupes 87-year-old of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>11.6 lakh
Ludhiana woman posing as post office agent dupes 87-year-old of 11.6 lakh
others

Ludhiana woman posing as post office agent dupes 87-year-old of 11.6 lakh

By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 10:56 PM IST
After the family received no benefits, they checked with the post office and found there was no account in the name of the elderly woman
READ FULL STORY
Close
ADCP Sameer Verma (centre) giving details of the rape and murder case following the accused’s arrest in Ludhiana on Friday. (HT Photo)
ADCP Sameer Verma (centre) giving details of the rape and murder case following the accused’s arrest in Ludhiana on Friday. (HT Photo)
others

Self-styled godman rapes, murders 22-yr-old in Ludhiana, dumps body in field

By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 10:48 PM IST
Nabbed a week after the crime on February 26; woman had approached him for help after she lost her job due to the pandemic last year
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

104-year-old “super senior” Devraj Agarwal gets the jab, says Covid vaccination is a must

By Nadeem Inamdar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 09:50 PM IST
PUNE On Friday, Devraj Agarwal, 104-years-old, became one of the oldest persons in Pune to have taken Covishield vaccine
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

1,767 new Covid-19 cases and five deaths in Pune district on Friday

By HTC
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 09:25 PM IST
PUNE Pune district has reported 1,767 new Covid-19 cases and five deaths due to the infection in the last 24 hours, as of Friday, as per the state health department
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

PMC invites applications for staff at new civic-run medical college

By Steffy Thevar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 08:55 PM IST
PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has invited applications for posts of professors and clerical staff on a temporary basis, for Pune’s first civic-run medical college
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

PCMC collects Rs3.64 lakh in fines from restaurants flouting 11pm deadline

By Jigar Hindocha
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 08:16 PM IST
PUNE The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation has collected 3,64,500 in fines, between February 24-March 4, from hotels and eateries not following Covid norms, especially running the business after 11 pm
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

TCS Covid analysis finds schools, colleges biggest source of Covid-19 infection: div comm

By Manasi Deshpande
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 08:24 PM IST
PUNE At a district administration meeting held on Friday, with experts and officials of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) present, Pune divisional commissioner Saurabh Rao revealed the preliminary findings of a Covid analysis report prepared by the Tata Consultancy Services
READ FULL STORY
Close
(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
others

Road rage: Chicken shop owner shoots at trader in Ludhiana

By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 06:11 PM IST
Assaults him with punches and kicks after opening fire, nabbed from his house in Parbhat Nagar on Friday morning
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Consecutive days of moderate rainfall helped fill up Pune dams last year: IMD

By Namrata Devikar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 05:36 PM IST
PUNE Even though the heavy rainfall events in Pune city have increased over the past few years, a recent study undertaken by scientists at India Meteorological Department (IMD) Pune has highlighted that consecutive days of moderate rainfall in the city and adjoining areas last year filled the three dams (Panshet, Varasgaon and Khadakwasla) solving the drinking water issue
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Pune’s event calendar: March 6 to 11 March, 2021

By Prachi Bari
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 01:06 PM IST
Women’s day special Theatre Swatantra Theatre presents a Women’s Day Celebration with Vijay Tendulkar’s plays, featuring prominent female characters – “Khamosh Adaalat Jaari Hai” and “Panchi Aise Ate Hain”
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Slam dunk: India, the next frontier in global basketball... Key ingredients to improve basketball talent

By Adi Vase
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 01:05 PM IST
PUNE By any measure of popularity in the 21st century, the sport of basketball likely ranks among the top three most popular global sports
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Representational Image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
others

Third PIL against MP’s anti-conversion law; HC issues notice to state govt

By Monika Pandey
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 10:12 AM IST
Bhopal resident Azam Khan’s March 4 PIL follows those of law student Amratansh Nema and civil society member LS Hardenia. All the PILs will be clubbed together
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP