Ludhiana: Railway inching closer to complete ROB, GLADA yet to start making ramps

While the railway will complete the construction of overbridge in Dhandra— connecting Gill Road to Ferozepur Road— in two months, the Greater Ludhiana Development Authority (GLADA) is yet to start the construction of ramps.

The plan of connecting the missing link has been hanging fire for over 14 years. It was in 2008 that the municipal corporation floated a proposal to construct a road and connect Gill Road with Ferozepur Road by building a railway overbridge (ROB). Even the construction cost of the project has escalated from ₹15-crore to ₹22-crore.

A member of the Punjab Road Safety Council, Rahul Verma, said the completion of ROB will reduce traffic on Southern bypass. “While the railway work will be completed by the end of February. Now, the onus is on GLADA to complete the construction of ramps so that the bridge could be completed soon and brings much-needed respite to residents.

Executive engineer, GLADA, Sandeep Sharma said there had been some change in the design at the time of the construction of bridge. “The case has been sent to the government for approval. Once the design is approved, a tender will be floated following which work will be allotted to a company. This procedure will take some time,” he said.