Ludhiana | 14-yr-old found hanging: Girl’s family refuses to cremate body

The family of the girl, who was found hanging at her employer’s house in Kundanpuri on July 18, refused to cremate her body on Thursday.

The girl worked there as a cook and the owner of the house, Ajay Sharma, 65, has been booked based on the complaint of the girl’s family.

They had accused Sharma of raping and murdering her and said on Thursday that the police are hand-in-glove with the suspect. They also said they don’t trust the board of the doctors who had conducted the postmortem at the civil hospital here and demanded that the autopsy be conducted again in Uttar Pradesh.

They staged a protest again on Chander Nagar puli and sought a CBI inquiry in the case. Heavy police force was deployed at Bharat Nagar Chowk, Jagraon Bridge and Civil Hospital over fear of them blocking traffic.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, city 3) Shubham Agarwal said hey have assured the family several times that appropriate action will be taken and tried to convince them to cremate the body, but they have refused. The body is kept at the mortuary of the civil hospital.

