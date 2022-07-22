Ludhiana | 2 bodies found on railway tracks

Two unidentified bodies were found on the railway tracks in separate locations between Ludhiana and Dhandari Kalan.

In the first incident, the mutilated body of a man who appears to be around 25-year-old was found on the tracks near Vishkarma Chowk at around 10.30 am, following which a team led by assistant sub-inspector Ramesh Kumar reached the spot and initiated a probe. Kumar said the man couldn’t be identified since an identity card or mobile phone were not recovered. He added that there were no CCTV cameras installed near the spot.

“Our teams have questioning locals from nearby areas, but the we are yet to ascertain his identity. The body has been kept in the mortuary at the local civil hospital,” said the ASI Ramesh.

GRP is not suspecting a murder or suicide. “Prima facie, it doesn’t seem to be a murder, but it seems that he was mowed down by a train. We are waiting for the postmortem report and things will be much clearer after that,” said Kumar.

In another case, the body of a man who appears to be around 55-year-old was found on the tracks near Sherpur Bridge, Dhandari Kalan, at around 2 pm.

ASI Kirpal Singh, investigating officer, said the deceased couldn’t be identified in absence of any identity proof and it has been kept in the mortuary of the local civil hospital. “The man was run over by a goods train. We are yet to record the statement of the driver, which will help ascertain if it was an accident or suicide,” said Singh.

Inquest proceedings have been initiated in both cases.