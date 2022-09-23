Ludhiana | 2 PAU professors choose to cycle to work; garner appreciation from colleagues, students

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Sep 23, 2022 12:07 AM IST

Spreading environmental awareness on “World Car Free Day”, two PAU, Ludhiana, professors travelled on cycles within the campus to mark the day

OP Chaudhary (left) and Rakesh Sharda also cycled within the PAU campus in Ludhiana to spread environmental awareness among their colleagues and students. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
ByHarsimran Singh Batra, Ludhiana

Doing their bit to spread environmental awareness on “World Car Free Day” on Thursday, two Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) professors opted to cycle to work which garnered much appreciation from their colleagues and students.

Rakesh Sharda, 53, principal scientist at the soil and water engineering department; and OP Chaudhary, 58, librarian at MS Randhawa Library, also travelled on cycles within the campus to mark the day.

Sharda said he cycled 12 kms from his house in Janta Enclave, Dugri, and also visited multiple departments to spread awareness among his colleagues and students, urging them to adopt cycling. Sharda said,” I purchased a cycle during the pandemic, but did not use it to travel to work in the past. Cycling to work felt good and we should all contribute towards saving the environment.”

“I have now decided to cycle to work every Thursday. I also urge others to adopt this practice, as we have responsibilities towards nature, environment and future generations,” said Sharda. He added that other professors and students also appreciated the move and got pictures clicked with them.

They will share the pictures on social media networks to spread awareness.

“As I live on the university campus, I usually walk or cycle to work anyway. On Thursday morning, Sharda told me about World Car Free Day, so I decided to support him. We also urged students and other professors to adopt cycling as it also helps us remain fit and healthy, besides reducing pollution,” said Chaudhary.

