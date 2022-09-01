Ludhiana | 2 women posing as customers steal 2 gold bangles from showroom

Two unidentified women posing as customers stole two golden bangles from a jewellery showroom in Model Town

The complainant, Kamal Malhotra of Harnam Nagar, who works as a sales officer at the Tanishq by Titan jewellery showroom in Model Town, said the theft took place on August 18.

He said that he was displaying the bangles to the duo, when one of the women distracted him while the other stole them. Then, they left without buying him.

Malhotra said that when he noticed the bangles were missing, he scanned CCTV footage where the women were capture committing the theft.

ASI Kashmir Singh, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under Sections 380, 420 and 34 of Indian Penal Code has been lodged at Model Town police station.