Ludhiana | 2 women robbed at gunpoint at home
Further bringing the deteriorating law and order in the city to the fore, an unidentified person robbed two women of their gold bangles at gunpoint inside their house on Thursday evening in Shastri Nagar, Jagraon.
The victims have been identified as Komal Gupta and her daughter-in-law Shayna Gupta.
Komal said that she opened the door for the miscreant after he rang the bell. She said that the man inquired if there was a male member of the family at home.
Once Komal told him that there wasn’t, the miscreant pushed her inside the house and made her take off her gold bangles by putting a gun to her head.
He then went to the kitchen and got Shayna to take off her bangles too. He then decamped on his two-wheeler which was parked a short distance away from the home.
The incident was captured on CCTV cameras installed inside the house of the victims and the footage has been scrutinised by police.
Police said they are gathering vital clues about the robber’s identity and he will be traced soon.
MORE NEWS IN BRIEF
Women held with 25-gm heroin
Ludhiana Ladhowal police on Wednesday nabbed a 42-years-old woman with 25-gram heroin from a checkpost near Talwandi Kalan. The accused has been identified as Paramjit Kaur alias Pakhi of Talwandi Kalan. A drugs case has been registered against her.
8 Covid cases reported from dist
Ludhiana Eight Covid cases were reported from Ludhiana district on Thursday. There are 63 active cases, of which 57 patients are under home isolation and the rest are undergoing treatment at various health facilities. Ludhiana has so far recorded 1,13,379 Covid infections, of which 1,10,300 people have successfully defeated the virus and 3,016 patients succumbed to it.
Nine Workers booked for theft at fabric factory
Ludhiana Police on Wednesday booked nine men for allegedly stealing 125 boxes of chemical colour and 400 rolls of cloth from a fabric factory where they were employed. The accused have been identified as Rajan and Sajan, residents of Subash Nagar; Ram Kumar of Harkrishan Vihar, Vivek Kumar and Raj, both residents of Balachaur; Ravi Kumar and Budhi Ram of Seera village, Shambhar of Jagirpur and Vicky of Ludhiana. They were booked based on the complaint of Kapil Nagpal, 43, a resident of Sunview Enclave, Ayali Kalan, and the owner of Nagpal Fabric on Seera Road. Kapil said that Sooram Singh, who works at the factory, on Monday informed him that the items had been stolen from the factory. The suspects have been booked under Sections 381 (theft by clerk or servant of property in possession of master or employer) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code by Meharban police.
Domestic help held for stealing gold jewellery
Ludhiana A woman, working as a domestic help, was booked on Thursday for allegedly stealing gold earrings of a Jagraon resident. The accused, identified as Karamjit Kaur of Jagraon, was booked following the complaint of Amandeep Kaur of Adarsh Colony, Sadar, Jagraon. Amandeep alleged that the accused, hired for three days to help in the birthday celebrations of her son, stole the jewellery from an almirah. Amandeep said the sister-in-law of the accused told her that Karamjit offered to purchase gold earrings from her. On August 19 when the complainant had to visit a relative, she failed to find her earrings in the almirah following which she checked with the accused. The accused has been booked under Section 381(clerk or servant commits theft at workplace) of the Indian Penal Code.
Former CIC Shailesh Gandhi targeted by extortion gang
Mumbai: Former Central Information Commissioner Shailesh Gandhi has sought police investigation after a cybercriminal tried to extort money from him after an unsolicited intimate video call. Asthana's however failed to extract any money as Gandhi lodged a police complaint immediately after receiving the call. In his complaint, registered on Tuesday, Gandhi wrote that he received a video call from an unknown number on August 27. Gandhi then blocked the phone number.
CM Shinde meets Raj Thackeray; calls on Sena leaders on the occasion of Ganesh festival
Mumbai Chief minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday met Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray at the latter's Dadar residence Shivtirth, to greet him for the Ganesh festival. The CM also called on other Shiv Sena leaders Manohar Joshi and Milind Narvekar, a close aide of Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, at their homes.
Shinde govt plans to restart housing loan scheme for policemen
The state government is planning to restart a scheme for police personnel under which they can procure loans from private banks to build their houses. The House Building Advance was started on April 10, 2017 when Devendra Fadnavis was chief minister. However, it was scrapped by the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government led by Uddhav Thackeray on June 7, 2022.
Punekars unhappy over Ganesh immersion arrangements
Pune: Though the Pune Municipal Corporation has set up immersion spots, mobile and artificial tanks, residents who carried out Ganesh visarjan (immersion) after one and a half days of the festival found the civic arrangements lacking in terms of poor staff deployment and unclean ghats. On Thursday, the second day of Ganeshotsav, many faithful performed immersion of the idol according to the tradition.
UGC steps up measures to grant autonomy to affiliated colleges
In line with the National Education Policy 2020, the University Grants Commission has started preparing comprehensive guidelines to provide autonomy to affiliated colleges, officials familiar with the development said on Thursday. The NEP envisages autonomy for all colleges currently affiliated to a university and recommends that they should eventually become autonomous degree-granting colleges. In 2018, two Delhi University colleges — St Stephen's and Hindu College — had approached the ministry of education seeking autonomy.
