Ludhiana | 2 women robbed at gunpoint at home

Further bringing the deteriorating law and order in the city to the fore, an unidentified person robbed two women of their gold bangles at gunpoint inside their house on Thursday evening in Shastri Nagar, Jagraon.

The victims have been identified as Komal Gupta and her daughter-in-law Shayna Gupta.

Komal said that she opened the door for the miscreant after he rang the bell. She said that the man inquired if there was a male member of the family at home.

Once Komal told him that there wasn’t, the miscreant pushed her inside the house and made her take off her gold bangles by putting a gun to her head.

He then went to the kitchen and got Shayna to take off her bangles too. He then decamped on his two-wheeler which was parked a short distance away from the home.

The incident was captured on CCTV cameras installed inside the house of the victims and the footage has been scrutinised by police.

Police said they are gathering vital clues about the robber’s identity and he will be traced soon.

MORE NEWS IN BRIEF

Women held with 25-gm heroin

Ludhiana Ladhowal police on Wednesday nabbed a 42-years-old woman with 25-gram heroin from a checkpost near Talwandi Kalan. The accused has been identified as Paramjit Kaur alias Pakhi of Talwandi Kalan. A drugs case has been registered against her.

8 Covid cases reported from dist

Ludhiana Eight Covid cases were reported from Ludhiana district on Thursday. There are 63 active cases, of which 57 patients are under home isolation and the rest are undergoing treatment at various health facilities. Ludhiana has so far recorded 1,13,379 Covid infections, of which 1,10,300 people have successfully defeated the virus and 3,016 patients succumbed to it.

Nine Workers booked for theft at fabric factory

Ludhiana Police on Wednesday booked nine men for allegedly stealing 125 boxes of chemical colour and 400 rolls of cloth from a fabric factory where they were employed. The accused have been identified as Rajan and Sajan, residents of Subash Nagar; Ram Kumar of Harkrishan Vihar, Vivek Kumar and Raj, both residents of Balachaur; Ravi Kumar and Budhi Ram of Seera village, Shambhar of Jagirpur and Vicky of Ludhiana. They were booked based on the complaint of Kapil Nagpal, 43, a resident of Sunview Enclave, Ayali Kalan, and the owner of Nagpal Fabric on Seera Road. Kapil said that Sooram Singh, who works at the factory, on Monday informed him that the items had been stolen from the factory. The suspects have been booked under Sections 381 (theft by clerk or servant of property in possession of master or employer) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code by Meharban police.

Domestic help held for stealing gold jewellery

Ludhiana A woman, working as a domestic help, was booked on Thursday for allegedly stealing gold earrings of a Jagraon resident. The accused, identified as Karamjit Kaur of Jagraon, was booked following the complaint of Amandeep Kaur of Adarsh Colony, Sadar, Jagraon. Amandeep alleged that the accused, hired for three days to help in the birthday celebrations of her son, stole the jewellery from an almirah. Amandeep said the sister-in-law of the accused told her that Karamjit offered to purchase gold earrings from her. On August 19 when the complainant had to visit a relative, she failed to find her earrings in the almirah following which she checked with the accused. The accused has been booked under Section 381(clerk or servant commits theft at workplace) of the Indian Penal Code.