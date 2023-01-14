Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Ludhiana: 37 booked for pelting stones at 5 of family

Ludhiana: 37 booked for pelting stones at 5 of family

others
Published on Jan 14, 2023 11:40 PM IST

The complainant, Pavittar Singh, 48, of Agwad Dalla village, Ludhiana, said he was celebrating Lohri with his family on January 12, when Ram Gopal ran over their holy bonfire with a tractor trolley. They got into an argument and Gopal threatened them. They had lit a bonfire outside their house again the next day, when the accused turned up there in a tractor-trolley and bikes and started pelting stones at them

Ludhiana police have booked at least 37 people for pelting stones at five members of a family, leaving at least two people severely injured. (HT FILE PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The Jagraon city police have booked at least 37 people for pelting stones at five members of a family, leaving at least two people severely injured.

The accused are Ram Gopal of Mohalla Soodan, Jasvir Singh of Mahavir Colony, Gagandeep Singh and Aasu of Agwad Lopo village, Mohit Handa and Ajay of Jagraon, Pardeep Singh of Kothe Sherjung village and their 30 unidentified aides.

The complainant, Pavittar Singh, 48, of Agwad Dalla village, said he was celebrating Lohri with his family on January 12, when Ram Gopal ran over their holy bonfire with a tractor trolley. They got into an argument and Gopal threatened them.

They had lit a bonfire outside their house again the next day, when the accused turned up there in a tractor-trolley and bikes and started pelting stones at them. They locked themselves in the house for protection. After locals gathered there, the accused fled.

Pavittar said he and his wife suffered multiple injuries in the assault and the accused also damaged their bike and washing machine.

ASI Atma Singh, investigating officer, said a case of attempt to murder has been lodged.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP