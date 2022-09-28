Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Ludhiana | 52-year-old woman succumbs to swine flu, 2 Covid cases reported

Ludhiana | 52-year-old woman succumbs to swine flu, 2 Covid cases reported

others
Updated on Sep 28, 2022 12:13 AM IST

So far, 43 confirmed cases of swine flu have been reported from Ludhiana , of which eight people have died, seven patients are undergoing treatment and 28 have recovered. Meanwhile, two fresh Covid cases were reported

Ludhiana has so far recorded 1,13,533 Covid infections, of which 1,10,501 people have successfully defeated the virus. Of 43 confirmed cases of swine flu , 28 have recovered. (HT FILE)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A 52-year-old woman died of swine flu in Ludhiana on Tuesday.

So far, 43 confirmed cases of swine flu have been reported from the district, of which eight people have died, seven patients are undergoing treatment and 28 have recovered.

Meanwhile, two fresh Covid cases were reported. There are 16 active cases currently and all the patients are under home-isolation.

Ludhiana has so far recorded 1,13,533 Covid infections, of which 1,10,501 people have successfully defeated the virus and 3,016 patients succumbed to it.

Three cases of dengue were also logged on Tuesday, taking the season’s tally to 101.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP