Ludhiana | 52-year-old woman succumbs to swine flu, 2 Covid cases reported

A 52-year-old woman died of swine flu in Ludhiana on Tuesday.

So far, 43 confirmed cases of swine flu have been reported from the district, of which eight people have died, seven patients are undergoing treatment and 28 have recovered.

Meanwhile, two fresh Covid cases were reported. There are 16 active cases currently and all the patients are under home-isolation.

Ludhiana has so far recorded 1,13,533 Covid infections, of which 1,10,501 people have successfully defeated the virus and 3,016 patients succumbed to it.

Three cases of dengue were also logged on Tuesday, taking the season’s tally to 101.