Home / Cities / Others / Ludhiana | 52-year-old woman succumbs to swine flu, 2 Covid cases reported

Ludhiana | 52-year-old woman succumbs to swine flu, 2 Covid cases reported

others
Updated on Sep 28, 2022 12:13 AM IST

So far, 43 confirmed cases of swine flu have been reported from Ludhiana , of which eight people have died, seven patients are undergoing treatment and 28 have recovered. Meanwhile, two fresh Covid cases were reported

Ludhiana has so far recorded 1,13,533 Covid infections, of which 1,10,501 people have successfully defeated the virus. Of 43 confirmed cases of swine flu , 28 have recovered. (HT FILE)
Ludhiana has so far recorded 1,13,533 Covid infections, of which 1,10,501 people have successfully defeated the virus. Of 43 confirmed cases of swine flu , 28 have recovered. (HT FILE)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A 52-year-old woman died of swine flu in Ludhiana on Tuesday.

So far, 43 confirmed cases of swine flu have been reported from the district, of which eight people have died, seven patients are undergoing treatment and 28 have recovered.

Meanwhile, two fresh Covid cases were reported. There are 16 active cases currently and all the patients are under home-isolation.

Ludhiana has so far recorded 1,13,533 Covid infections, of which 1,10,501 people have successfully defeated the virus and 3,016 patients succumbed to it.

Three cases of dengue were also logged on Tuesday, taking the season’s tally to 101.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, September 28, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out