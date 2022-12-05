Ludhiana: 6 members of robbers’ gang land in police net

Moti Nagar police arrested six members of a gang for hatching a robbery conspiracy on Sunday late. The police recovered sharp-edged weapons, eight mobile phones and three motorcycles from their possession.

The accused have been identified as Ravinder Singh Bedi of Jeevan Nagar, Pardeep Singh, Prem Singh of Transport Nagar, Arun Kumar of Tajpur road, Jatinder Chauhan and Mukesh Kumar of Bihari colony.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Sahib Kumar, the investigating officer, said the police arrested the accused from Transport Nagar following a tip-off. He said the police received information that the accused were assembled at Transport Nagar, hatching a robbery conspiracy, following which they conducted a raid and arrested them.

The ASI added that Ravinder Singh Bedi, who is kingpin of the gang, is already facing trial in five cases of snatching and assault. “He was also declared a proclaimed offender by the police in a case. Prem Singh is also facing trial in two snatching cases,” the ASI said.

During questioning, the accused told police that they used to snatch mobile phones, cash and other valuables from the commuters after threatening them.

A case under Sections 399 (making preparation to commit dacoity) and 402 (assembling for purpose of committing dacoity) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been lodged against the accused at Moti Nagar police station.