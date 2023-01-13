Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Ludhiana: AAP MLAs inaugurate tubewell in Ward Number 64

Ludhiana: AAP MLAs inaugurate tubewell in Ward Number 64

others
Published on Jan 13, 2023 11:23 PM IST

The MLAs, joined by AAP councillor Rakesh Prashar of the ward, announced that a new tubewell has been set up following requests from residents as one of the tubewells in the area had developed a snag, and the supply of water was affected in Sukhram Nagar, Ludhiana

MLAs Ashok Prashar Pappi and Madan Lal Bagga during inauguration of the newly installed tubewell in Sukhram Nagar, Ludhiana. (HT PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

MLA (Ludhiana Central) Ashok Prashar Pappi and legislator (Ludhiana North) Madan Lal Bagga inaugurated the newly installed tubewell in Sukhram Nagar (near Bearing market) of Ward Number 64 on Friday.

The MLAs, joined by AAP councillor Rakesh Prashar of the ward, announced that a new tubewell has been set up following requests from residents as one of the tubewells in the area had developed a snag, and the supply of water was affected.

The councillor said the project to reconstruct roads in Karimpura and adjoining areas will also be commenced soon.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP