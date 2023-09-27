Ludhiana: Biogas enrichment unit unveiled on 82nd CSIR foundation day

:The Ludhiana team of CSIR-Central Mechanical Engineering Research Institute (CMERI)-(Centre of Excellence for Farm Machinery)CoEFM has unveiled an inline CO2 separation and biogas enrichment system during 82nd CSIR foundation day-cum-technology dissemination workshop.

The biogas enrichment unveiled during 82nd CSIR foundation day-cum-technology dissemination workshop. (HT Photo)

Developed in collaboration with the center for high technology, Noida, this promises to elevate the calorific value of biogas, rendering cooking and heating processes up to four times faster.

Krishnendu Kundu, a scientist involved in the project highlighted, “Industrial units for biogas enrichment are often expensive, predominantly catering to biogas plants with higher capacities primarily used for electricity production or compressed biogas (CBG) production.”

“However, for domestic or small-scale biogas plants with capacities less than 10 m3/day, the bio methane enrichment system should be simple, cost-effective, and easy to operate, without significant engineering complexity,” he added.

Consequently, the team at CSIR-CMERI-CoEFM, Ludhiana, has meticulously designed and developed a robust inline CO2 separation and biogas enrichment system specifically tailored for domestic applications.

This new system allows domestic users to prepare three meals a day for a family of 12 using only six cubic metres of bio-waste, including cow dung and kitchen waste.

Beyond the significant cost advantage over conventional LPG, it also addresses the longstanding challenge of dairy waste management. Dr Brij Kishore emphasised, “This technology will not only enhance the calorific value of biogas but also improve cooking and heating efficiency, significantly benefiting the women who are currently supported by the GOBERdhan scheme of the government.” Scientist incharge Ashwani Kumar Kushwaha of CSIR-CMERI-CoEFM underlined the institute’s mandate and showcased a range of cutting-edge technologies developed at CoEFM, Ludhiana.

