Ludhiana bus stand to fetch 3.22-cr in six months

The Ludhiana city bus stand is all set to earn ₹3.22-crore in the form of bus stand fee collections and the auctioning of advertisement space, parking lot and washrooms to third parties.

With the auction of different services conducted on Tuesday, the government will earn over ₹2.31-crore in the next six months from bus stand fee collection at a rate of ₹38.51-lakh per month.

Similarly, the bid for parking increased by ₹70,000 which will fetch ₹7.20-lakh per month during the next six months, amounting to ₹43.20-lakh.

Washrooms have been auctioned at a double price of ₹3.95-lakh per month as compared to the previous year price of ₹2.01-lakh per month, which will generate a revenue of ₹23.70-lakh.

As the contract amount for advertisement space inside the bus stand premises has increased to ₹3.05-lakh per month, 43 advertisement sites of 13,327 square feet will attract ₹18.30-lakh during the next six months.

While the shops and SCF of the bus stand were closed for the past several years, this time, two shops at the bus stand have been rented at the rate of ₹42,750 each per month, which will generate revenue of ₹5.13-lakh in next six months. Similarly, three SCF will attract ₹5,000 each per month rent and state exchequer will receive ₹90,000 from these SCFs.

Meanwhile, transport minister Laljit Singh Bhullar directed the officials of the department to take immediate action for the re-bidding of the remaining shops so that revenue of the department could be increased accordingly.