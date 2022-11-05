Ludhiana champions test their mettle in state-level quiz

Students from 23 districts of Punjab proved their mettle in the state-level quizzes, organised by the Punjab education department under the Rashtriya Avishkar Abhiyan (RAA), at the Residential School for Meritorious students here on Friday.

23 teams in each elementary and secondary category threw their hat in science, mathematics, English and social studies quizzes. Teams which had bagged top positions in the district-level matches participated in the state-level championship.

In the elementary category, students of GSSS Ghagwal, Hoshiarpur, clinched the first position, while GSSS Chanauli Bassi, Rupnagar, students bagged the second position and GSSS Kot Baba Deep Singh, Amritsar, secured the third position.

In the secondary category, Harmanjeet Kaur and Gurinder Kaur of Amritsar took the winners’ trophy home, while Sakshi Mehra and Deepika from Bathinda bagged the second prize and Saiome Bharadwaj from Rupnagar obtained the third position. Along with trophies and certificates, cash rewards of ₹2,100, ₹1,500 and ₹1,000 were accorded to students who obtained the top three positions, respectively.

State resource person (science) Jasveer Singh said, “The questions were devised from the syllabus covered in schools till September 30. The aim is to check the in-depth knowledge and enhance the competitiveness among students.”