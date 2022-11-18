Ludhiana: Cleaning of Sidhwan Canal to start in Jan

Municipal corporation (MC) commissioner Shena Aggarwal, deputy commissioner (DC) Surabhi Malik and MLA Gupreet Gogi announced on Friday that cleaning of the Sidhwan Canal will start in January 2023.

They were on a visit to the BRS Nagar canal bridge, where they also announced that a challan drive will soon be announced to penalise those found dumping waste into the canal; CCTV cameras will be installed to catch violators and a chain-linked fence will be constructed along the remaining 11-km stretch of the water body within the city.

Members of NGOs, who had recently moved National Green Tribunal (NGT) over indiscriminate dumping of garbage and plastic waste into the canal, were also invited to the site to get their suggestions.

MC officials said the canal falls under the jurisdiction of the irrigation department. “MC will work in coordination with the irrigation department and flow of water in the canal will be stopped for ä month in January to clean the 10-km stretch from Lohara canal bridge to Barewal canal bridge,” officials said.

Aggarwal said the civic body is working to start the tendering process for construction of the chain-linked which will cost around ₹6 crore. Fencing has already been installed around a 3-km stretch of the canal.

Further directions were issued to install CCTV cameras on bridges constructed over the canal and the points from where garbage is usually dumped. The cameras will be connected to the integrated command and control centre.

Will continue legal battle till concrete plan is submitted: NGOs

Meanwhile, members of NGOs said that they will continue their legal fight until the civic body submits a concrete plan to clean the canal. They stated that apart from installing cameras and issuing challans, MC also needs to ensure that garbage is collected from houses situated in vicinity of the canal on a daily basis.