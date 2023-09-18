News / Cities / Others / Ludhiana: Commissioner of police distributes equipment worth 40 lakh to police stations

Ludhiana: Commissioner of police distributes equipment worth 40 lakh to police stations

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Sep 18, 2023 11:42 PM IST

This initiative is expected to motivate the police personnel to increase their efficiency and effectiveness in carrying out their duties

The commissioner of police, Mandeep Singh Sidhu, during a general parade organised at Police Lines in Ludhiana, distributed essential equipment worth 40 lakhs.

Speaking at the event, Sidhu highlighted the importance of a conducive working environment and expressed his commitment to further improve the conditions for the police force. (HT File)
Speaking at the event, Sidhu highlighted the importance of a conducive working environment and expressed his commitment to further improve the conditions for the police force. (HT File)

The equipment, including water coolers, RO systems, flood lights and investigating kits, were provided. This initiative is expected to motivate the police personnel to increase their efficiency and effectiveness in carrying out their duties.

The commissioner of police acknowledged the hard work and dedication of the police personnel by honouring them during the ceremony. A total of 269 commendation certificates were awarded to deserving officers, coupled with cash rewards amounting to 8.80 lakhs as an appreciation for their excellent performance and sincerity in maintaining law and order.

Speaking at the event, Sidhu highlighted the importance of a conducive working environment and expressed his commitment to further improve the conditions for the police force. He stated, “It is our responsibility to provide the best facilities and resources to our police personnel so that they can carry out their duties effectively.

He also warned the police personnel of stern action if anyone found involved in illegal activities.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, September 19, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out