Ludhiana: Commissioner of police distributes equipment worth 40 lakh to police stations

The commissioner of police, Mandeep Singh Sidhu, during a general parade organised at Police Lines in Ludhiana, distributed essential equipment worth ₹40 lakhs.

The equipment, including water coolers, RO systems, flood lights and investigating kits, were provided. This initiative is expected to motivate the police personnel to increase their efficiency and effectiveness in carrying out their duties.

The commissioner of police acknowledged the hard work and dedication of the police personnel by honouring them during the ceremony. A total of 269 commendation certificates were awarded to deserving officers, coupled with cash rewards amounting to ₹8.80 lakhs as an appreciation for their excellent performance and sincerity in maintaining law and order.

Speaking at the event, Sidhu highlighted the importance of a conducive working environment and expressed his commitment to further improve the conditions for the police force. He stated, “It is our responsibility to provide the best facilities and resources to our police personnel so that they can carry out their duties effectively.

He also warned the police personnel of stern action if anyone found involved in illegal activities.