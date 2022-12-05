Ludhiana: Congress councillor alleges funds of Smart City project being diverted

Ahead of municipal corporation elections, Congress councillor of Ward Number 68 Baljinder Singh Bunty on Monday accused Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA (Ludhiana West) Gurpreet Bassi Gogi for diverting funds allocated under the Smart City project to develop parks in Jawahar Nagar camp.

Bunty said the MLA was showing special interest in the development of the parks in Jawahar Nagar camp and has diverted the funds meant for the development of infrastructure in the area, selected for the Smart City project.

“The funds were sanctioned in 2020, exclusively for the Smart City project, during the Congress regime. While my ward does not fall under the project, I am thankful that two parks in my wards are being developed, but at the same time I am surprised how the funds have been diverted,” said Baljinder Singh.

While Gogi was not available for comments, mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu said he would look into the matter.

Sources said Gogi was planning to field former independent councillor Kapil Kumar Sonu form the ward and development work was being carried out to project him as the candidate for the municipal corporation elections to be held next year.