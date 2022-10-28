Ludhiana | Crop residue management in focus at PAU

Committed to spread awareness among the farming community about diverse agricultural aspects, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) organised an awareness camp on ‘crop residue management’ in Bathan Dhua village on Thursday.

Final year students of BSc agriculture (honours) from the department of extension education, who are currently undergoing RAWE programme under the mentorship of Lopamudra Mohapatra, assistant professor, extension education, motivated farmers to restrain from burning paddy straw in fields after harvesting.

Students sensitised farmers about crop residue management (CRM) by means of poem recitation, slogans, posters and lectures.

Sharing his own experience of managing paddy straw by adopting appropriate CRM technologies, Uptar Singh, a progressive farmer of the village, also motivated fellow farmers to adopt the same.

The camp was also attended by agriculture development officer Arshdeep Singh, Hambran Block, who encouraged farmers to sow PR126 variety instead of Pusa 44 of rice.

He also guided farmers on the use of fertilizers and herbicides, and about removing the stubborn weed Phlaris minor (gullidanda) from wheat crops.

Farmers were also sensitised about various facilities provided by PAU, such as help centre, PAU seed shop, released varieties, PAU farm literature, weekly digital newspaper Kheti Sandesh, and digital awareness through PAU Kisan app, PAU website portal, WhatsApp group, Facebook page and YouTube tube videos of experts and scientists.