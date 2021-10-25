Ludhiana DEO to conduct probe into illegal construction at school

The director, Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan Authority, Punjab, has directed the district education officer, elementary, to conduct a probe into the alleged illegal construction of three classrooms at Government Primary School, Sukhdev Nagar, and submit a report by October 28.

The inquiry was marked following the complaints of Darshan Singh Kang, in-charge, RTI Wing, Anti-Corruption Front (registered), Samrala, who had accused the school authorities of embezzlement.

Kang had accused the school authorities of making unsafe rooms for the students. He even blamed the school authorities for committing fraud amounting to lakhs in connivance with senior education officials.

He alleged that the education department had unlawfully released a grant of ₹24 lakh for the construction of the classrooms in the school, which is built on the land owned by GLADA.

He further alleged that the school head, along with a senior teacher, to commit financial fraud, had decreased the size of the classrooms.

Kang stated that while there should be at least four windows in a classroom as per the state guidelines, the authorities have constructed only two in each of them. He also said the authorities constructed fewer pillars and beams than the number set by the state.

Darshan, in his complaint, stated that one JE Jagjit Singh visited the school to probe the matter but didn’t take any action against the school authorities.

Taking note of the complaint, the complaint cell of director, Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan Authority, Punjab, has sought a detailed report from Jaswinder Kaur, DEO, elementary.

Kang criticised the move and stated, “The inquiry has been marked to the DEO, elementary. She was the first officer to be informed about the fraud, and she didn’t even take any action then. Senior officials are shielding the school authorities. It is useless to mark the inquiry to Kaur.”

Aman Deep Singh, head, GPS, Sukhdev Nagar, stated that he is unaware of any such inquiry against the school.

Jaswinder Kaur, DEO, elementary, claimed that she will conduct a transparent probe into the matter and take necessary action.