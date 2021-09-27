Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Ludhiana district health department launches pulse polio drive
others

Ludhiana district health department launches pulse polio drive

The Ludhiana district health department stated that the pulse polio drive will be carried out in urban and sub-urban for five days
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON SEP 27, 2021 12:16 AM IST
The Ludhiana district health department commenced a five-day door-to-door pulse polio drive for immunisation of the children of migrant population up to the age of five years on Sunday. (Representative photo)

The district health department commenced a five-day door-to-door pulse polio drive for immunisation of the children of migrant population up to the age of five years in the district on Sunday. Civil surgeon Dr Kiran Ahluwalia launched the drive at the civil hospital, and it will continue till September 30.

The officials stated that the drive will be carried out in urban and sub-urban for five days while it will be taken up in rural areas for three days from September 26 to 28.

Earlier, deputy commissioner Varinder Sharma stated as many as 35,6918 children will be covered in Ludhiana under the five-day-long sub-national immunisation round of pulse polio drive starting from September 26.

Around 1,667 teams will administer the polio vaccine drops to children in 8,60,274 houses in the district. The teams include 1,492 house-to-house, 57 transit, and 118 mobile teams. During these five days, permanent camps will be set up at the railway station and bus stand to cover maximum beneficiaries, said Sharma.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Flight lieutenant held for raping colleague at institute in Coimbatore

Caste-based census should be conducted, PMK chief Ramadoss tells Centre

Bharat bandh: Farmers form teams to block traffic movement on highways

Covid curbs eased: Unauthorised weekly vegetable markets back in business in Pune
TRENDING TOPICS
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
PM Narendra Modi
GATE 2022 Registration
Foundation review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP