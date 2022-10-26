Ludhiana | Don’t compound the problem by burning paddy straw: PAU urges Punjab farmers

In an effort to curb stubble burning menace and create awareness regarding straw management, as many as 50 students of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) and farmers from the state organised a trio programme, comprising Kisan Goshti, door-to-door campaign and rally, in Shero village, Model Town 1 and Model Town 2, on Wednesday.

The rally was jointly organised by the Farm Advisory Service Centre, Sangrur, and Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Kheri, under the guidance of director students’ welfare, PAU, GS Buttar.

Experts Buta Singh Romana and Mandeep Singh highlighted the benefits of in-situ paddy residue management technology. The experts also urged farmers to not compound the problem by indulging in straw burning.

Referring to various machines, they delved upon smart seeder technology, which manages paddy residues by incorporation and surface mulching and thus, smartly retains benefits of both happy seeder and super seeder in a single machine.

They also shed light on the PAU-recommended varieties and agronomic practices of rabi crops as well as subsidies being offered by the government for farmers’ benefit.

Students and farmers organised a door-to-door rally in Shero and Dana Mandi village, convincing farmers and farm women to adopt stubble management technologies.

A literature on paddy straw management was distributed among farmers.