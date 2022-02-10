Ludhiana | Experts of PAU warn farmers against Brucellosis disease

Agricultural experts of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) have advised farmers to take care of their fruit plants and animals.

Dr Navprem Singh, an expert from the department of fruit science, suggested planting new fruit plants in the basant season and also provided tips for their management.

Dr Madhu Shailey, animal husbandry expert, while cautioning the farmers against Brucellosis disease in animals, said that lack of cleanliness and essential nutrients in the diet of animals is a major reason for the disease. She stressed on following PAU’s recommendations for the management of this disease.