Ludhiana | Factory owner duped of 2L on pretext of exchanging old currency notes

Three men duped the owner of a cycle parts manufacturing unit of ₹2 lakh on Thursday on the pretext of exchanging old currency notes near Shivpuri.

The victim has been identified as Mohit Mishra, 25, of Daba Road, who owns a factory on Eastman Chowk.

Mishra said he had met one of the accused outside a bank on Partap Chowk around six days ago. The accused told him he has ₹2.3 lakh in cash, but the notes are old and a slightly torn and offered to exchange the old notes for ₹2 lakh. Mishra said he initially refused, but the man kept on insisting and they exchanged numbers.

Mishra said they decided to carry out the exchange on Thursday and the accused called him near Shivpuri. Mishra said he reached the location with the cash and the accused also came there with his two accomplices. Mishra said the three men handed him a bundle wrapped in a piece of paper and fled before he could check it properly. After they left, he found that they had given him bundles of plain paper.

Inspector Rajesh Thakur, station house officer at Daresi police station, said that an FIR has been lodged against three unidentified accused. He added that the suspects and their bike have been captured on CCTV and police are trying to trace them.