Ludhiana: Fire at main dump on Tajpur road

Fire broke out at the main garbage dump on Tajpur road on Wednesday morning, leaving the nearby areas choked with foul smell and smoke.

Area councillor Kanchan Malhotra said, “Fire tenders were rushed to the spot as soon as we came to know about the incident. The firefighting operations continued for around four hours.”

The Tajpur road dumpsite has accumulated around 16 lakh tonnes of legacy waste over the years, and fire incidents have become a commonplace. The municipal corporation has been facing flak for failing to start the work of disposing the legacy waste even though it is part of the Smart City Mission.