Ludhiana | Four die in as many road mishaps in 2 days

others
Updated on Oct 20, 2022 11:44 PM IST

A man died in a road mishap after his bike was hit by a speeding bus on Jalandhar Bypass on Wednesday. Salem Tabri police have registered a case of causing death by negligence against the bus driver, identified as Jeewan of Jalandhar. He was booked based on the statement of Pushpa Rani of New Puneet Nagar, Ludhiana, wife of the victim Gurcharan Das. (HT FILE)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Four people have lost their lives in as many road mishaps over the last two days in Ludhiana.

A man died after his bike was hit by a speeding bus on Jalandhar Bypass on Wednesday. Salem Tabri police have registered a case of causing death by negligence against the bus driver, identified as Jeewan of Jalandhar. He was booked based on the statement of Pushpa Rani of New Puneet Nagar, wife of the victim Gurcharan Das.

She said the accident took place when Gurcharan was returning home from their daughter’s house in Bhattian village. He was rushed to the hospital where he succumbed to injuries .

A 76-year-old cyclist was killed after a speeding pick-up truck rammed into him near Alamgir gurdwara on Wednesday, The victim, identified as Ajit Singh of Bhai Himmat Singh Nagar, died during treatment at a hospital. A case of causing death by negligence has been registered.

An unidentified man, who appears to be in his early 70s, was found lying injured near railway lines in Atam Nagar. He died during treatment at Civil Hospital and it appears that he was hit by a speeding vehicle, police said. A case has been registered at Model Town police station.

An unidentified vehicle crushed a 23-year-old man to death on the national highway near Dhandari Bridge. The deceased has been identified as Randhir Kumar of Dhandari Khurd. Sahnewal police have registered an FIR against unidentified accused.

Thursday, October 20, 2022
