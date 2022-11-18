Ludhiana: GADVASU V-C perturbed about PG courses being run sans faculty, infra in colleges

Expressing concern over the postgraduate courses being run by some veterinary institutions in violation of guidelines laid down by the Veterinary Council of India (VCI), Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) vice-chancellor (V-C) Inderjeet Singh said postgraduation should be taken seriously.

Stating that the courses are being run without faculty and requisite infrastructure in some institutions, he said he was shocked to know about four students who completed their post graduation degree in surgery without any faculty of surgery in the veterinary college.

“Imagine such people will join as faculty and what they would teach to students,” said the V-C, while addressing the gathering during the concluding day of the 19th International Biennial Conference of Animal Nutrition Society of India (ANSICON-2022) on Friday. The conference was based on theme “nutritional technologies to augment livestock, poultry, canine and fish production for global competitiveness”.

“We will be having a meeting with different heads of the departments and very soon will give a roadmap to the VCI on how we should go ahead with veterinary education at the postgraduate level. Our teams will visit such institutions and present the status to the government,” said the V-C.

“I think the institutions which follow such practices should introspect. Since many of you (young researchers) have been awarded you must have seen what sort of research is done at different places. Sometimes the research is being done only for the academic purpose and it does not have any practicality. If your research will not address the practical situation, you will be ridiculed. This sort of internal gathering where we have the habit of “you scratch my back, I scratch yours” is not going to help in your career. I am especially addressing the youngsters,” said Dr Singh.

He added that the Government of India is aware that animal husbandry is the only sector which is showing growth ever since independence.

A total of 72 awards were presented to various scientists and students for their research and presentation during the conference. The V-C was awarded with the Lifetime Achievement Award of National Academy of Veterinary Nutrition and Animal Welfare, India.

The V-C praised the organisers of the conference and motivated scientists to come up with novel research and teaching methodologies pertaining to animal nutrition.

During the valedictory ceremony,president, Animal Nutrition Society of India (ANSI) Udeybir Singh delivered his address followed by presentation of society reports by Parminder Singh, organizing secretary, ANSICON-2022.