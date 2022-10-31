Ludhiana | Habitual offender Jindi accuses police of implicating him in ‘false’ case

Wanted by police in an attempt to murder case on police team, habitual offender Jatinder Singh alias Jindi of Indra Colony of Rahon road released a video on social networking site claiming that the police are trying to frame him in the case.

He claimed that he had mistaken the police personnel, who were in civvies, as his rivals, who had come to kill him following which he escaped. He claimed that he had not tried to run over the police team with his car.

Jindi also claimed that he had spent ₹10 lakh from his own pocket for the construction of a police post while he was a reputed citizen.

Salem Tabri police had booked Jindi and his aides for attempt to murder on October 27, claiming that he had tried to run over the police team near Jalandhar Bypass in a bid to escape. The police team had opened fire targeting the tyres of the car, but the accused managed to flee. An FIR was lodged against the accused at Salem Tabri police station.

In the video, Jindi said he was wanted by the police in the attempt to murder case lodged against him. However, he had already come in compromise with the complainant in the case. The police are trying to declare him a bad character, while he had helped the police once in pacifying members of a family who were staging a protest against the police after losing their son in a road mishap, he claimed.

Commissioner of police (CP) Kautubh Sharma said Jindi was lying about mistaking the police personnel in civvies as criminals. “He had intentionally tried to run over the police personnel in a bid to escape, the CP said, adding that he claimed that he had helped the police in the past, but now he is disturbing the law-and-order situation in the city and becoming a threat for residents of the city. If he did nothing wrong, he does not need not to escape, he said.

