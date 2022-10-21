Ludhiana | Health dept conducts surprise inspection at OOAT centre

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Updated on Oct 21, 2022 12:09 AM IST

Sharing details, Kaur said some shortcomings were found in the rehabilitation centre in Jagraon, Ludhiana, during inspection and the staff concerned have been directed to work on it

The civil surgeon interacted with the patients during inspection at the Jagraon rehabilitation centre in Ludhiana and instructed concerned SMOs to resolve problems being faced by the patients immediately. (HT FILE)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The district health department team, headed by civil surgeon (CS) Dr Hintinder Kaur, on Thursday conducted a surprise inspection of an outpatient opioid assisted treatment (OOAT) centre and a rehabilitation centre in Jagraon.

Sharing details, Kaur said some shortcomings were found in the rehabilitation centre and the staff concerned have been directed to work on it.

The civil surgeon interacted with the patients at the rehabilitation centre and instructed concerned SMOs to resolve problems being faced by the patients immediately.

“The staff have been sensitised on how to increase the number of patients and how to spread awareness among villages about the facilities, including free diet and psychiatric care at rehabilitation centres,” the civil surgeon said.

She also checked the attendance of the staff and said the government was putting special emphasis to ensure that health facilities were being provided to the common people across the state.

