Home / Cities / Others / Ludhiana: I-T raid at fruit trader’s residence, office continues for second day
The I-T department conducting a raid at Nitesh Fruit Company near Jalandhar bypass in Ludhiana on Thursday. (Harsimar Pal Singh/HT)
The I-T department conducting a raid at Nitesh Fruit Company near Jalandhar bypass in Ludhiana on Thursday. (Harsimar Pal Singh/HT)
others

Ludhiana: I-T raid at fruit trader’s residence, office continues for second day

The raids were also conducted at the residence and office of the company in Sirsa district of Haryana simultaneously on September 8
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON SEP 10, 2021 01:08 AM IST

Suspecting tax evasion at large, the income tax (I-T) department on Thursday continued its raid against a commission agent-cum-fruit trader at the wholesale vegetable market near Jalandhar bypass for the second day.

As per information, the raids were also conducted at the residence and office of the company in Sirsa district of Haryana simultaneously on September 8 and action was taken by the directorate of income tax (investigation), Ludhiana.

The trader deals in bananas and papaya at a large scale. During the raids, the teams checked the documents and also cross-checked the stock with the bills.

Teams from other states/districts were also part of the search operation and paramilitary forces also accompanied the I-T department teams.

The Ludhiana directorate also raided eight other premises in Khanna including the office of an edible oil and bakery products manufacturing unit.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.