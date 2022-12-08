Ludhiana: Illegal bullock cart race stopped in Shankar village

A bullock cart tournament was prevented in Shankar village of Dehlon in a joint operation by the district administration and the veterinary department, after animal lovers alerted the authorities on Thursday morning.

The participants with their carts and oxen were already lined up for the race. Before the race could start, the teams formed by the district administration reached there and stopped the race.

The administration also issued a warning to the organisers for not conducting such tournaments in future.

The animal lovers after receiving information about the race, immediately informed the district administration and police.

The administration officials swung into action and formed a team of veterinary department officials and police.

Deputy director, veterinary department, Paramdeep Singh, said the officials talked to the organisers and asked them to cancel the race citing orders of the Supreme Court. The organisers cancelled the tournament and asked the participants to leave.

He said such races are in violation of the Cruelty to Animals Act.

According to the animal lovers, local groups backed by the local politicians had tried to organise such tournaments.

In 2021 also, such races were organised in Jandali village of Payal, Ballal village, Shergarh village of Machhiwara, Dhatt village in Mullanpur Dakha and Rurke Khurd village of Malerkotla.

President, People For Animals, Ludhiana, Sandeep Jain, said such events are banned by the apex court, but some of the groups are trying to violate the orders.

