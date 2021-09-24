Home / Cities / Others / Ludhiana: Labourer arrested for rape of teen daughter
After the the police arrested the labourer for rape, the custody of his daughter and two sons was handed over to his brother. (HT FILE/REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE)
Ludhiana: Labourer arrested for rape of teen daughter

The labourer, who is a native of Bihar, had alleged raped his daughter minutes before her exam on Wednesday, and also a few days ago. The wife of the labourer had left home a few days ago following an argument.
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON SEP 24, 2021 02:50 AM IST

A labourer was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly raping his 13-year-old daughter at Raikot’s Bhaini Arora village.

The accused is a native of Bihar and lives in a rented accommodation with his daughter and two sons. His wife had left the house on September 13 following a verbal spat.

The Raikot sadar police have registered an FIR based on the statement of the victim’s teacher. The complainant said that the 13-year-old victim had an exam on Wednesday and was reluctant to return home after that. On being asked, she told her teacher that her father had raped her on Sunday night and also on Wednesday morning, prior to the examination. He also threatened her to keep mum.

ASI Syed Shakeel, in-charge of Lohatbaddi police post, said a case under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 3 and 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered, following which the accused was arrested. He was produced before a court on Thursday and remanded to three days in police custody.

The ASI added that the custody of the children has been handed over to their maternal uncle.

