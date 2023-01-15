Ludhiana: Labourer pushes mason off 3rd floor of building

A labourer has been booked for pushing a mason off the third floor of an under-construction building in Pasi Nagar following an argument

Dugri police have lodged an FIR against one Raju Yadav of MIG flats, Phase 3, Dugri.

The victim, Dhanak Mahto, 42, of Phullanwal village, said he was working at an under-construction building on 200 Futta Road in Pasi Nagar, where the contractor had employed Yadav to serve tea to labourers twice in a day.

He added that on January 10, he asked Yadav to serve the tea on the third floor of the building, where he was working, but he refused. He alleged that they got into an argument and Yadav pushed him off the third floor in a fit of rage. Mahto has suffered multiple injuries including a fractured leg and wrist.

ASI Pyara Singh, investigating officer, said the victim was not fit to record his statement earlier. On Saturday, police recorded his statement and lodged an FIR under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt) of Indian Penal Code against the accused. A hunt is on for his arrest.

