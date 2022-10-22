Ludhiana logs 15 dengue cases, no fresh Covid case

While the district logged 15 cases of dengue on Saturday, no fresh case of Covid-19 was reported in the district during the last 24 hours.

With this, the total count of dengue cases has reached to 297. Of these, 217 have been reported from urban areas and the rest from rural areas of the district.

Meanwhile, the count of Covid cases in the district has now reached 1,13,584, of which 1,10,551 patients have recovered, while 3,018 succumbed to the virus.

There were 15 active cases in the district on Saturday.