Ludhiana logs five dengue, one Covid case

Five fresh cases of dengue, four of malaria, and one each case of swine flu and Covid- 19 were reported in Ludhiana on Thursday.

Currently, there are 13 active Covid cases in the district.

Ludhiana has so far recorded 1,13,535 Covid infections, of which, 1,10,506 have recovered and 3,016 patients have succumbed to it

While the cumulative dengue count has crossed 116, 44 confirmed cases of swine flu have been reported in Ludhiana till now, of which eight people have died, eight are undergoing treatment and 28 have been discharged.

