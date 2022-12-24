Ludhiana man arrested with 255-gm heroin
Updated on Dec 24, 2022 11:47 PM IST
Police nabbed a man with 255-gram heroin on Saturday.
The accused has been identified as Sunil Kumar, a resident of Ghati Valmeek. Police have also recovered ₹50,000 drug money, a weighing scale and a scooter from his possession.
A case has been registered under Sections 21,61 and 85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Division Number 7 police station.
Inspector Satpal Singh, station house officer (SHO) at Division Number 7 police station, said that Kumar was arrested from Tajpur Road area on the basis of a tip-off.
He was produced in court and sent to two days in police remand. Police are questioning him to find out who else was involved in drug peddling with him